Blue Angels fly flag at Space Needle

SEATTLE, Wa. (WKRG) – The Blue Angels flew their flag atop the Space Needle in Seattle Thursday morning. The team posted the photos to their Facebook page.
The Blue Angels are in Seattle preparing to fly during this weekend’s Seafair Festival.
