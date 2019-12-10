Blue Angels announce 2021 show schedule

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Blue Angels announced their 2021 show season schedule on Twitter Tuesday.

https://twitter.com/BlueAngels/status/1204464977295245322

The first show of the season is April 10-11, 2021, at NAS Jacksonville, Fla. The homecoming show is Nov. 6, 2021, at NAS Pensacola.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories