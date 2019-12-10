Blue Angels announce 2021 show schedule

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- The FBI says the investigation into the NAS Pensacola shooter has revealed that a Federal Firearms Licensed dealer in Florida sold him a 9mm Glock pistol on July 20, 2019.

Under federal law, an alien who is admitted to the U.S. under a nonimmigrant visa is prohibited from having a gun and ammo unless the alien falls within one of the exceptions provided in 18 U.S.C. 922(y)(2).