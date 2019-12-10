Blue Angels announce 2021 show schedule

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Blue Angels announced their 2021 show season schedule on Twitter Tuesday.
The first show of the season is April 10-11, 2021, at NAS Jacksonville, Fla. The homecoming show is Nov. 6, 2021, at NAS Pensacola.
