Blountstown High School employee under investigation

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — Over 400 students go to Blountstown High School in Calhoun County.

Any one of those kids could have been negatively affected by the poor choices of one school employee.

“We received information. Recently, there was an allegation at the Blountstown High School that involved the possibility of an employee with the school system,” Calhoun County Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel said.

When we asked Sheriff Kimbrel about reports of a school employee having sex with students, he told us his deputies were investigating those reports.

He also told us the employee allegedly sent inappropriate text messages or Instagram DMs to one or more students at the high school.

He confirmed the employee under investigation helped coach a sport on campus, but that’s all he told us.

“Right now, it’s an ongoing investigation and we do not feel comfortable at this time releasing any more information until we conclude the investigation,” Kimbrel said.

Calhoun County School District Superintendent Darryl Taylor declined to comment on the reports or the investigation.

Blountstown High School’s principal, Tracy Wood, wasn’t at school on Wednesday to make a comment.

Vice Principal Link Barber said she called in sick and he didn’t want to comment on the matter either.

Sheriff Kimbrel said more information will be released once the investigation is complete.

Kimbrel said he’s hoping to wrap up the investigation within the next week and a half.