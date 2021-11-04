Blood drive event to be held in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A blood drive event will be held Nov. 5 in Okaloosa County.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is urging residents to attend the OneBlood blood drive event.

OneBlood is an organization that serves hospitals across Florida, according to the OneBlood website.

Donors will receive a $10 eGift card, a wellness checkup and blanket from OneBlood, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The event will be held in two locations from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. One event will be held at the Okaloosa County Courthouse Annex extension in Fort Walton Beach and Okaloosa County Courthouse in Crestview, according to the post.