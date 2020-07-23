Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Trace Atkins holding drive-in concert in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Trace Atkins will hold a drive-in concert at the Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds at 8:15 p.m. July 25.

Tickets are $115. Get tickets here.

Each ticket admits one standard passenger car or truck (RVs and limousines not permitted). You will only need to purchase one ticket per vehicle of no more than six people. All guests must have a seatbelt.

Parking is based on a first-come-first-serve basis. Gates typically open an hour before showtime.

