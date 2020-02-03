“Black History is American History” event planned.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A free Black History Month Celebration is planned for Friday February 28th in Escambia County, Alabama.

The event will have live entertainment, dancing, poetry readings, skits and exhibits as well as free food at the Brownsville Community Resource Center at 3200 W. De Soto St. This year’s theme is “Black History is American History.”

For more information, you can call 850-426-1156 or 850-426-1234.

