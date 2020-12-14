Bishop William Wack, CSC, celebrates Cathedral of the Sacred Heart dedication

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Bishop William Wack, CSC, celebrated a two hour Mass for the dedication of the completed renovations of the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart on Sunday, December 13, 2020.

The renovation took seven months and cost $5.7 million. The two hour Mass began with a procession outside. Bishop Wack anointed the altar and the walls with sacred chrism oil as well as censed the altar. Blessing the altar marks it as a symbol of Christ and as a sacred place which makes Christ present in the Mass through the Eucharistic sacrifice.

Bishop Wack said, ““God is so good! In the midst of the many challenges and difficulties that we face in our world today, our local church rededicated the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, the heartbeat of the diocese. The beautiful renovations move our hearts to praise God while celebrating who we are as a faith community. As Pensacola and the surrounding areas continue to grow, the cathedral is now able to welcome new and existing families and be both a symbol of – and the means for – faith, beauty, and the presence of God in our midst. Building on the past, we press on boldly in faith, knowing that God is always with us. This is a time of renewal, growth, and great grace for our community.”

In the Roman Catholic Church the cathedral is the bishop’s official seat, from which he presides over the diocese. In the Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee, there are two cathedrals: Sacred Heart Cathedral and the Co-Cathedral of St. Thomas More in Tallahassee.

The Staff at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart invites the community to participate in an Advent Music Service which will be held Thursday, December 15, 2020 at 6 PM.

LATEST STORIES: