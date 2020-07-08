Billy Bowlegs Pirate Festival canceled over COVID-19 concerns

Press release from Billy Bowlegs Pirate Festival

In an effort to ensure the health and safety of our community and visitors, the Krewe of Bowlegs and the Greater Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce, have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Billy Bowlegs Pirate Festival and Torchlight Parade due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

The Billy Bowlegs Pirate Festival and Torchlight Parade is one of the most anticipated events in the area. In May the event was rescheduled from the traditional first weekend in June to Friday, July 31st and Saturday, August 1st with the Torchlight Parade on Monday, August 3rd in the hopes of being able to continue this Fort Walton Beach tradition. Unfortunately it became increasingly clear that hosting this event would pose a health and safety risk to attendees, volunteers, vendors, staff, visitors and the community as a whole.

“While this was a difficult decision, it was one made collectively and responsibly. Ensuring the well-being of our community is our top priority.” Ted Corcoran, President/CEO Greater Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce.

We look forward to welcoming the 66th Billy Bowlegs Pirate Festival in 2021.

