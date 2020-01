PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a bicyclist was hit by a car Tuesday morning in Pensacola.

FHP says at about 11:45 a.m., Alfonce Smith, 56, was hit by a Nissan Murano while on his bike near the intersection of Pine Forest Road and Hillcrest Avenue.

Smith suffered serious injuries and was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital.

Wanda Haley, the driver of the Nissan, did not suffer any injuries.