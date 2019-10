UPDATE (1:44 p.m.) -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says the homicide in Brent was over a quarter-pound of marijuana and $625.

UPDATE (1:11 p.m.) — Three suspects have been arrested in connection with Sunday's homicide in Brent. They're identified as Reggie Deshawn Lewis, Ladarryl Paige, and Christopher Bernard Staten. More arrests are possible, according to the sheriff's office.