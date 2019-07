ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man who was struck by a car while riding his bike Saturday night is in critical condition.

Branden Smith, 31, was riding his bike on Pace Boulevard near Blount Street when he attempted to cross the road. He failed to see a Chevy Blazer approaching.

The Blazer collided with Smith’s left-side portion of his bike.

He was transported to Baptist Hospital and is in critical condition.