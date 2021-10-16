Bicyclist seriously hurt after being struck by car in Pensacola, driver sought

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – A bicyclist is seriously hurt after being struck by a car in Pensacola.

It happened early Saturday morning around 3:30 a.m. when troopers say a 62-year-old man was riding a bike on Pace Boulevard just north of Godfrey Street.

Troopers say the bicyclist was riding in the northbound inside lane when an unknown vehicle hit him as he was crossing the road.

The bicyclist was taken to Baptist Hospital and is in critical condition.

Anybody who has information about the crash is asked to call Trooper Van Pelt at 850-245-1402 or FHP.