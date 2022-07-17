DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a bicyclist was hit and killed.
According to deputies, the man riding the bicycle was going east on Highway 98 near Crystal Beach Drive when he was hit by a car that was traveling in the same direction. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash took place just after midnight on Sunday, July 17.
This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.