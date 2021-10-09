DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 17: William Byron, driver of the #24 Axalta Chevrolet, and Alex Bowman, driver of the #88 Nationwide Chevrolet, lead the field to the green flag to start the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 61st Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo […]

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.

When seniors aged 65 years or older decide on where they want to live out their golden years, they consider very specific factors, such as the cost of living, government services, health care facilities, weather and overall climate, crime rate, outdoor recreational activities, eating establishments, cultural and entertainment opportunities, and more.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in Florida using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, healthcare, recreation and weather.

Location is critical as retirees determine where to spend their senior years enjoying favorite activities; however, it’s a very unique decision based on a multitude of preferences and needs. Whether it be bustling downtowns or access to parks, affordable home prices or cultural amenities like museums, retirees seeking to settle in a permanent spot are sure to find a private paradise in any of these counties recommended by Niche because, in the end, there is no place like home—no matter the location.

Read on to discover the best counties to retire to in Florida.

#25. Gulf County

– Population: 15,576

– Median home value: $160,700 (74% own)

– Median rent: $1,037 (26% rent)

– Median household income: $47,712

– Top places to live: Port St. Joe (B+)

#24. Nassau County

– Population: 83,098

– Median home value: $230,900 (80% own)

– Median rent: $1,046 (20% rent)

– Median household income: $69,943

– Top places to live: Fernandina Beach (A-), Yulee (B+), Callahan (B)

#23. Levy County

– Population: 40,403

– Median home value: $105,700 (78% own)

– Median rent: $720 (22% rent)

– Median household income: $37,326

– Top places to live: Williston (B), Cedar Key (B), Bronson (B)

#22. St. Johns County

– Population: 244,674

– Median home value: $304,700 (80% own)

– Median rent: $1,312 (20% rent)

– Median household income: $82,252

– Top places to live: Nocatee (A+), Palm Valley (A+), Fruit Cove (A+)

#21. Franklin County

– Population: 11,811

– Median home value: $166,000 (75% own)

– Median rent: $802 (25% rent)

– Median household income: $46,643

– Top places to live: Apalachicola (B+), Eastpoint (C+), Carrabelle (B)

#20. Flagler County

– Population: 109,801

– Median home value: $217,500 (76% own)

– Median rent: $1,255 (24% rent)

– Median household income: $54,514

– Top places to live: Palm Coast (B+), Flagler Beach (B), Bunnell (B)

#19. Pasco County

– Population: 524,602

– Median home value: $162,100 (72% own)

– Median rent: $1,062 (28% rent)

– Median household income: $52,828

– Top places to live: Wesley Chapel (A), Land O’ Lakes (A), Odessa (A)

#18. St. Lucie County

– Population: 312,947

– Median home value: $186,900 (73% own)

– Median rent: $1,185 (27% rent)

– Median household income: $52,322

– Top places to live: Lakewood Park (B), Port St. Lucie (B), River Park (B)

#17. Marion County

– Population: 353,526

– Median home value: $139,900 (75% own)

– Median rent: $896 (25% rent)

– Median household income: $45,371

– Top places to live: Ocala (B+), Dunnellon (B-), Belleview (B-)

#16. Palm Beach County

– Population: 1,465,027

– Median home value: $283,600 (69% own)

– Median rent: $1,398 (31% rent)

– Median household income: $63,299

– Top places to live: Grandview Heights (A+), Highland Beach (A), Boca Raton (A)

#15. Volusia County

– Population: 536,487

– Median home value: $175,000 (70% own)

– Median rent: $1,046 (30% rent)

– Median household income: $49,494

– Top places to live: DeBary (A-), Port Orange (A-), Ormond Beach (A-)

#14. Hernando County

– Population: 186,313

– Median home value: $142,500 (78% own)

– Median rent: $984 (22% rent)

– Median household income: $48,812

– Top places to live: Brooksville (B+), North Brooksville (B), Spring Hill (B)

#13. Manatee County

– Population: 384,213

– Median home value: $238,500 (73% own)

– Median rent: $1,144 (27% rent)

– Median household income: $59,009

– Top places to live: Whitfield (A-), South Bradenton (B+), West Bradenton (B+)

#12. Collier County

– Population: 371,453

– Median home value: $360,800 (73% own)

– Median rent: $1,317 (27% rent)

– Median household income: $69,653

– Top places to live: Pelican Bay (A), Naples (A), Vineyards (A-)

#11. Lake County

– Population: 345,867

– Median home value: $181,400 (74% own)

– Median rent: $1,084 (26% rent)

– Median household income: $54,513

– Top places to live: Clermont (A-), Montverde (A-), Silver Lake (B+)

#10. Citrus County

– Population: 145,169

– Median home value: $131,500 (82% own)

– Median rent: $843 (18% rent)

– Median household income: $44,237

– Top places to live: Citrus Hills (B+), Sugarmill Woods (B+), Homosassa Springs (B)

#9. Brevard County

– Population: 585,507

– Median home value: $196,400 (74% own)

– Median rent: $1,068 (26% rent)

– Median household income: $56,775

– Top places to live: Satellite Beach (A+), South Patrick Shores (A+), Indian Harbour Beach (A+)

#8. Sumter County

– Population: 125,044

– Median home value: $258,600 (90% own)

– Median rent: $914 (10% rent)

– Median household income: $57,226

– Top places to live: The Villages (B+), Bushnell (B+), Wildwood (B)

#7. Martin County

– Population: 159,065

– Median home value: $273,700 (78% own)

– Median rent: $1,111 (22% rent)

– Median household income: $61,133

– Top places to live: North River Shores (A), Jensen Beach (A), Sewall’s Point (A)

#6. Pinellas County

– Population: 964,666

– Median home value: $201,200 (67% own)

– Median rent: $1,112 (33% rent)

– Median household income: $54,090

– Top places to live: Euclid-St. Paul (A+), Crescent Heights (A+), North Shore (A+)

#5. Charlotte County

– Population: 181,067

– Median home value: $195,400 (80% own)

– Median rent: $1,032 (20% rent)

– Median household income: $51,499

– Top places to live: Punta Gorda (A-), Charlotte Park (A-), Grove City (B+)

#4. Lee County

– Population: 737,468

– Median home value: $224,800 (72% own)

– Median rent: $1,154 (28% rent)

– Median household income: $57,832

– Top places to live: Whiskey Creek (A), Gateway (A), Sanibel (A)

#3. Highlands County

– Population: 103,437

– Median home value: $108,100 (75% own)

– Median rent: $816 (25% rent)

– Median household income: $40,942

– Top places to live: Lake Placid (B), Avon Park (B-), Sebring (B-)

#2. Indian River County

– Population: 153,989

– Median home value: $202,300 (79% own)

– Median rent: $959 (21% rent)

– Median household income: $54,740

– Top places to live: Indian River Shores (A), South Beach (A), Wabasso Beach (A-)

#1. Sarasota County

– Population: 419,496

– Median home value: $251,600 (75% own)

– Median rent: $1,277 (25% rent)

– Median household income: $62,236

– Top places to live: South Sarasota (A+), Osprey (A), Siesta Key (A)