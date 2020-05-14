Benny Russell Park expansion project in Pace moves forward

PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — Improvements to Benny Russell Park in Pace are coming.

A media release says the Santa Rosa County Board of County Commissioners approved construction bids to expand the park.

Improvements will be constructed to the west of the existing parking lot, the media release says, and include a splash pad with a restroom, a new playground for ages five through 12, fitness fun-zone court, multi-purpose train, multi-purpose sports field, and picnic pavilions.

The improvements were designed and permitted by Genesis Halff. The construction cost of the project is $3.825 million, which will be funded by a combination of sources including district one recreation funding, local option sales tax, and a Florida Recreation Development Assistance Grant.

Construction is estimated to begin in June and conclude by April of 2021. A ground-breaking ceremony will be scheduled prior to construction start.

