Benefit account set up for family of man who was found dead near Flora-Bama

by: WKRG Staff

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Friends of a man who went missing near the Flora-Bama Lounge last weekend have set up a GoFundMe account for his family. 43-year-old David Trammell was last seen alive last Friday, May 15th, near the water behind the Flora-Bama according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. His body was discovered Sunday morning.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time,” wrote the ECSO on Facebook Sunday morning. A link to the GoFundMe account can be found here. As of Wednesday morning, they raised more than $4,300 of their $5,000 goal.

