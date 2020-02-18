Beloved coach at Fort Walton Beach high school dies

Escambia County Fla. (WKRG) -- An Escambia County woman has been arrested after deputies say she beat, choked, and scratched a child over missing chocolate. Deputies say the victim sent pictures and text messages to a friend saying that 52-year-old Angela Evans beat her. The pictures showed the victim with multiple scratches on her face according to the arrest report. When deputies went to speak with the victim, they noticed the scratches on her face and neck.

Deputies say the victim was emotional when they spoke to her and she started to cry. She said on February 15th, Evans asked her about some missing chocolate. The victim reportedly told Evans she did not know where the missing candy was. A fight started after Evans discovered the candy under the girl's bed, and the girl said the dog ate it. Evans became angry and grabbed the girl's hair and started to pull it. The arrest report says Evans also slammed the girl against the wall and grabbed her neck and started choking her. Deputies say Evans also hit the girl and scratched her in the face. Evans faces cruelty towards a child charges.