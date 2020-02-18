Beloved coach at Fort Walton Beach high school dies

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Forth Walton Beach High School posted to Facebook Tuesday announcing the death of former coach Ernie Green.
According to past articles, Ernie Green retired in 2015 after many years coaching athletics and teaching at the school.
“I know in my heart Ernie walked to the first tee box in Heaven and asked Arnold Palmer how much they were playing for per hole. Hit ‘em long and straight Coach!”Fort Walton Beach FB Post
The services for Ernie Green are listed below:
Location: Saint Mary’s Catholic Church
Address: 110 St Mary Ave SW, Fort Walton Bch, FL
Date: Saturday, March 7th (his birthday), 2020
Time: Service @ 1PM, followed by…
Burial @ Beal Memorial Cemetery, followed by…
Repass @ St Mary’s (Reception Hall/Gym)
The church asks that you please do not send flowers plants, etc to the church. However, organization(s) that you may send donations to, in honor of Coach Green, will be soon announced.Fort Walton Beach FB Post
