Bear that killed dog in Gulf Breeze will be “humanely killed” if trapped

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — The black bear who attacked and killed a dog in the Gulf Breeze area Sunday night will be euthanized if trapped by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Rebekah Nelson, a FWC spokeswoman, said in an email to News 5 that a trap has been set to capture the bear involved in the incident.

“If caught, the bear will be humanely killed,” Nelson wrote in the email.

Nelson said FWC will attempt to capture the bear’s cubs. The cubs will either be released into a more remote area or taken into a rehabilitation facility.

“That determination will be made if trapping is successful,” she said.

News 5 reached out to FWC to find out the standard bear-related protocols and if the bear could be relocated instead of killed.

The number of bear sightings in Gulf Breeze neighborhoods has been growing.

Several new developments in Gulf Breeze have left bears with less natural habitat, causing the bears to creep into residential neighborhoods, according to Gulf Breeze natives.

Despite the bears invading their backyards, many residents don’t want the bears killed, but rather relocated to a more remote area.

“I don’t want the bears harmed,” said Gulf Breeze resident Claire Baughn. “They lived here before we did. I mainly want people to be aware that if your dog is in your yard in Gulf Breeze and it’s barking, take heed and get it in the house.”

