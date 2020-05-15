Bear Spotted on University of West Florida Pensacola Campus

Unedited press release from the University of West Florida
PENSACOLA, Fla. — A large bear was spotted near the front entrance of the Pensacola Campus in the early hours of Friday, May 15, 2020. The bear was seen alone and was not approaching humans.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was notified immediately. UWF Police have increased their presence on campus, especially near the location of the bear sighting.
If you see a bear, please stay away and contact UWF Police immediately at 850.474.2415 or 911. Please use caution if you are outside on the Pensacola campus.
If you encounter a bear at close range:
- Remain standing upright
- Speak to the bear in a calm, assertive voice
- Back up slowly toward a secure area, be sure you leave the bear a clear escape route
- Avoid direct eye contact—bears and other animals may view this as aggressive behavior
- Stop and hold your ground if your movement away seems to irritate instead of calm the bear
For more information on encounters with bears, visit the FWC website.
