Bay County woman arrested after stabbing boyfriend, sheriff’s office says

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County woman was arrested and charged after stabbing her boyfriend on Tuesday night, deputies said.

Sharon Lance

When deputies arrived they found the victim standing in his driveway bleeding heavily with puncture wounds to his back, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

There was a young child in the home and a trail of blood through the house to the backdoor.

Sharon Lance, 39, of the 4000 block of Cherokee Heights Road was found laying on her side in the grass and had massive amounts of bloodstains on her shirt, deputies said. They added she appeared to be intoxicated and was, “verbally uncooperative.”

They found a large knife near her and stuck in the ground.

Lance was arrested and charged with domestic violence battery with a deadly weapon. She was taken to the Bay County Jail.