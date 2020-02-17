SRCSO: Bay Minette suspect carjacks disabled man in Santa Rosa County

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa deputies say a man from Bay Minette carjacked a disabled person in Milton on Sunday 02/16.

The victim recounted the incident to deputies saying he pulled over for the suspect after he began flashing his headlights.

After stopping, Eugene Titus forcefully threw the disabled victim onto the ground and drove away with his vehicle, later losing control of the car and abandoning it.

Titus then fled on foot to the nearest gas station where he tried to steal two other vehicles. However, he was arrested at a BP gas station on Highway 87 South.

Deputies say, Titus was charged with 1 count Robbery (carjacking), 2 counts of Attempted Robbery (carjacking), and Felony Battery. He is in the Santa Rosa County Jail on a $307,500 bond.

