Bay Minette man charged with DUI after Molino crash that sent five people to the hospital Friday night

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man from Bay Minette has been charged with DUI after a two-vehicle crash that sent five people to the hospital just before 10 Friday night. Florida State Troopers say the Baldwin County man was driving a pickup truck when he attempted to turn onto US Highway 29 from Omega Drive and failed to yield to oncoming traffic.

The pickup collided with an SUV with five people inside all from Port Richey Florida. An adult man and woman and three children ranging in age from 1 to 7 were taken to West Florida Hospital for treatment of what are described as minor injuries. Florida Troopers identified the driver of the pickup as 29-year-old William Jarrell. Jail records say he was booked into the Escambia County Jail Friday night and bonded out Saturday morning.