Baptist hospital resume services in midst of NAS mass shooting

Edited press release from Baptist Health Care
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Baptist Hospital says they are continuing to care for the patients from NAS Pensacola. Baptist received a total of eight patients.
Baptist Hospital services have not been interrupted. All services are fully operational. If anyone has an appointment on their campus, it is not affected by this event.
Baptist Hospital is fully staffed and has all the necessary resources needed. If you wish to offer support, please visit One Blood, Baptist’s blood donation provider, at 2209 North 9th Avenue or 1999 East 9 Mile Road.
More updates will be provided throughout the day.
