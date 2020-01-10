Baptist Hospital maintenance man accused of beating up teen patient

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A former Baptist hospital maintenance worker was arrested Wednesday, after being accused of beating up a teenage patient on Jan. 2.

Kevin Reese Douglas, 47, was charged with child abuse without great bodily harm.

A Pensacola Police Department arrest report says Douglas was fixing holes in a wall on the fourth floor of Baptist Hospital when he found out that the teenager created them.

That’s when police say Douglas confronted the teenager, who was standing nearby, and the two got into an argument. Police say Douglas attacked the teenager, hitting his head against the floor and kicking him.

Police said in the report Douglas also tried to fling sweat onto the teenager.

Witnesses told police they heard Douglas tell the teen he would “snap the patient like a twig” and he “hated all the kids.”

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant for Douglas’ arrest on Wednesday.

He has since been released on a $5,000 bond.

Douglas has since been fired from Baptist Hospital. The hospital spokeswoman Kathy Bowers provided the following statement to News 5:

The employee involved was swiftly terminated, and we immediately reported the incident to the Pensacola Police Department (PPD). The individual was employed from January 29, 2018 until January 2, 2020. He worked as a painter and was not involved in patient care. We have and will continue to cooperate fully with any further investigation. Our hearts are heavy because this behavior is in complete contrast to our culture and the care we witness our team members delivering daily. Because this matter involves patient privacy and is currently under investigation, we cannot disclose any other information.

