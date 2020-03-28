Baptist Health Care reports six COVID-19 positive patients in their care

NORTHWEST, Fla. (WKRG) — Baptist Health Care reports having six COVID-19 positive inpatients as of 11 a.m. today.

Three patients are under their care at Gulf Breeze Hospital and the other two are at Baptist Hospital.

On Tuesday, March 24, Baptist Health Care implemented a no visitation policy, also postponing elective surgeries and procedures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s the full press release from Baptist Health Care:

• We have had a total of six inpatients. As of 11 a.m. today, we have three COVID-19 positive patients in our care at Gulf Breeze Hospital and two COVID-19 positive patients in our care at Baptist Hospital. We are following all CDC protocols to ensure the safety of our patients and team members.

• As of 7 a.m. today, we have collected 316 samples outside of our hospitals. Of these samples taken, 119 have resulted negative; 6 have resulted positive; and 191 results are pending.

This information is the most recent data available from Baptist Health Care. It is being reported to the statewide data collection system. Verified cases will appear on Florida’s COVID-19 Data Surveillance and Response Dashboard at FloridaHealth.gov, the best source for up-to-date information regarding confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Florida.

