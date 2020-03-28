Baptist Health Care reports six COVID-19 positive patients in their care

Northwest Florida

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NORTHWEST, Fla. (WKRG) — Baptist Health Care reports having six COVID-19 positive inpatients as of 11 a.m. today.

Three patients are under their care at Gulf Breeze Hospital and the other two are at Baptist Hospital.

On Tuesday, March 24, Baptist Health Care implemented a no visitation policy, also postponing elective surgeries and procedures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s the full press release from Baptist Health Care:

• We have had a total of six inpatients. As of 11 a.m. today, we have three COVID-19 positive patients in our care at Gulf Breeze Hospital and two COVID-19 positive patients in our care at Baptist Hospital. We are following all CDC protocols to ensure the safety of our patients and team members.

• As of 7 a.m. today, we have collected 316 samples outside of our hospitals. Of these samples taken, 119 have resulted negative; 6 have resulted positive; and 191 results are pending.

This information is the most recent data available from Baptist Health Care. It is being reported to the statewide data collection system. Verified cases will appear on Florida’s COVID-19 Data Surveillance and Response Dashboard at FloridaHealth.gov, the best source for up-to-date information regarding confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Florida.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

*Maps provided by Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Departments of Public Health
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories