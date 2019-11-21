Balance exercises can help prevent early Alzheimer’s symptoms

CRESTVIEW, FL. (WKRG) – November is Alzheimer’s awareness month and News 5’s Colleen Peterson visited the FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Center to discover how therapy can improve conditions.

She was able to speak with Ruth Jenkins to see how people can improve their balance and how middle-aged individuals can prevent early-onset symptoms.

Owner, Ruth Jenkins, explained, “ We are trying to get the message out that falls are preventable and that we can make a lot of change with people with early intervention.”

A recent Washington University study shows that balance issues and falling are some of the first symptoms of early-onset Alzheimer’s symptoms. Their mission at the FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Center is to prevent and improve these conditions.

Ruth demonstrated a few exercises that patients could do at home as well. She encourages people to be preventative and to stay aware of these early symptoms.

