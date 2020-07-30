Back the Blue billboards posted in NW Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — New signs of support have been spotted around Northwest Florida.
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) shared these pictures on Facebook Thursday.
The ECSO would like to say THANK YOU to Mr. Mahaffey and Brown Helicopter for placing these encouraging billboards around our county. Thank you for showing your support, and for sharing it with us and everyone who passes by. We cannot thank you enough for encouraging us and brightening our day.ECSO
