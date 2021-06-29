Babysitter accused of leaving children in Gulf waters during red flag conditions

PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman has been arrested after allegedly leaving two children alone for more than an hour while they played in the Gulf of Mexico while red flags were flying Saturday.

Jayme Neugebauer, 36, is charged with child neglect.

A man who was sitting on his condo balcony reported to deputies he saw a woman, later identified as Neugebauer, leave two children alone at the beach on Perdido Key. He said she later returned but left hastily a second time for more than an hour while they were playing in the Gulf during red flag conditions. He also recorded video of it which includes timestamps.

Deputies approached the two children who were playing in the sand but they didn’t know the babysitter’s name. Deputies were able to contact their mother who was “livid” and wanted to press charges. She said Neugebauer was supposed to take the kids to a birthday party at Sanders Beach near Pensacola.

While deputies were there, Neugebauer walked back and that’s when she was arrested and taken to the Escambia County Jail. She was released on a $5,000 bond a few hours later.