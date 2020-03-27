Baby boy confirmed positive for COVID-19 attended Gulf Breeze child-care center

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — New details have emerged surrounding the positive COVID-19 case of an infant in Santa Rosa County.

The baby boy attended day care at Seaside Child Development Center’s infant room in Gulf Breeze, according to a post on Seaside’s Facebook page.

Another potential case was reported Wednesday at the child-care center’s Pre-K room, but that case came back negative.

The Florida Department of Health reports the child’s case is not travel related, and the baby had not come in contact with anyone with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The child is one of a few children under 1 in the state to have contracted the virus.

Seaside has chosen to voluntarily close until April 9, according to a Facebook post.

“To reiterate, we VOLUNTARILY CHOSE TO CLOSE as of Tues. March 24– BEFORE THE POSITIVE CONFIRMATION,” the post reads. “We received no directive whatsoever from the state. We chose to do this for everyone’s safety primarily because of hoarding/lack of shipments of necessary supplies and because we learned that the contamination criteria was changed to “airborne” status when initially it was not. Again, we tentatively plan to re-open on April 9th, providing there are no new cases reported. Again, we had one positive infant report ONLY. It does not matter one iota who was where, what, when, how, etc.; any other information is irrelevant and will not be shared.”

As of Friday afternoon, there have been more than 2,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Florida.

There were 22 confirmed cases in Escambia County, 12 confirmed cases in Santa Rosa County and 23 in Okaloosa County as of noon Friday.

LATEST STORIES: