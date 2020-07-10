Aviation Museum Foundation names new leader

Naval Aviation Museum Foundation has a new leader. Rear Adm. Kyle Cozad, USN (Ret.) will take over later this year.

“We are extremely fortunate to welcome a dynamic leader,” said Vice Adm. Jim Zortman, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation. “His vision and deep roots in every part of Naval Aviation will be key to ensuring our Museum continues to grow.”

Friday the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation announced the retirement of Lt. Gen. Duane Thiessen, USMC (Ret.). Thiessen has served as the president and CEO for the past seven years supporting the National Naval Aviation Museum and the National Flight Academy, the Foundation’s aviation-themed educational program.

Cozad becomes President and CEO of the Foundation after serving as the commander of the Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) at NAS Pensacola. Before taking command at NETC, Cozad commanded a squadron, wing and reconnaissance group. He also served as Senior Director of the White House Situation Room and led Joint Task Force Guantanamo.