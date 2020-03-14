Aviation Museum closed due to coronavirus concerns

The National Naval Aviation Museum is temporarily closing due to concerns over coronavirus.

The museum will be open this weekend, and then close on Monday, March 16.

Museum officials will contract directly those with upcoming scheduled visits, programs and events.

The museum, located aboard Pensacola Naval Air Station, was recently closed for seven weeks. The museum closed after a mass shooting at N.A.S. on December 6 and did not reopen until January 23.

The free museum features nearly 350,000 square feet of displays, 150 aircraft, and is one of the world’s largest aviation museums. It is also one of Florida’s most visited museums.