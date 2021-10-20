Attention all Muggle-borns! Harry Potter-themed Halloween house in northwest Florida

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A Halloween attraction is open in Northwest Florida that will surely make your Harry Potter fanatic happy.

Voldemort Returns is a walk through Halloween house in Okaloosa county.

Visitors will get to step into the magical world of Harry Potter. All of the details made to represent the original book series by JK Rowling.

The house runs 7:30 to 9:30 nightly from Oct. 20 through Nov. 1.

It is free to visit, but donations are welcome and go to support children’s programs in the county.

You can give by cash or on the cash app. Proceeds will go to Children’s Advocacy Center in Niceville along with Trees on the Coast and the Gulf Coast Kids House.

The organizers also offer private tours with Voldemort.

The host has made this attraction for six consecutive years and has raised More than $120,000 for children’s programs in that time.

The Harry Potter Halloween House is located at 120 Meadowbrook Ct in Niceville, FL