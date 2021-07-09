Atmore woman loses half of savings in rental scam



ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Atmore resident Shelby Henry thought she’d be moving into a new home on Saturday.

Instead, Henry believes she’s been scammed out of hundreds of dollars.

“I was floored because I thought I had really found something,” she said. “I felt completely defeated.”

Henry said she was desperate for housing and thought she found a good deal for a rental home on Braenar Circle in Ensley.

The house listed on Craigslist required a $650 deposit to claim it, Henry said.

“(The lister) said you can pay me the deposit money and I can hold it for you. So that’s what I did,” Henry said. “I sent it via CashApp and I should’ve seen that then.”

It turns out, the home was not for sale or for rent. It’s actually under contract with a buyer.

Anthony Taylor, the home’s realtor, says these types of scams happen often. The Better Business Bureau reports these scam happen millions of time a year.

“In this day and age, with how prevalent phishing and scam artists are and as good as they are, it’s very important that you’re working with a licensed realtor that knows how this works,” Taylor said.

Since she deposited her money, the Craigslist listing has been taken down and the lister has cut off contact with Henry.

“CashApp has a thing where you can request (the money) back,” she said. “She denied the request and I think she deleted the app because I can now longer find her.”

Henry filed a police report with Atmore Police. She said she hopes her story can save others from losing money.

“It feels terrible because that was $650, so basically half my savings. A little bit less,” she said. “So now I have to start over from scratch now and save it all back up.”