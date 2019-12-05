Arrests expected for fight at Tate High School

CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG) — An incident occurred on the campus of Tate High School Wednesday, December 4, leading to a fight.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is still alive with their sight intact, despite rumors on social media.

ESCO stated in a Facebook post their intentions to make arrests later today. They will keep the community updated as more information develops in reference to the case.

Follow-up to Tate High School Incident: The ECSO is working with the State Attorney’s Office and the Escambia County…

Posted by Escambia County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, December 5, 2019

