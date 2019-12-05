CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG) — An incident occurred on the campus of Tate High School Wednesday, December 4, leading to a fight.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and is still alive with their sight intact, despite rumors on social media.
ESCO stated in a Facebook post their intentions to make arrests later today. They will keep the community updated as more information develops in reference to the case.
LATEST STORIES:
- Family says woman contracted flesh-eating bacteria after medical procedure
- 96-year-old WWII Vet Ernie Andrus returns to Mobile on his second run across the country
- University of Mobile Coach Mike Jacobs Leaves Legacy of Integrity and Faith
- Arrests expected for fight at Tate High School
- Gulf State Park Pier closing in January for remodel