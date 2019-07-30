Arrest report released for man accused of ramming into police patrol car

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Police say 28-year-old Matthew Williams is facing multiple charges for ramming into a police patrol car. The arrest report says on Monday, Pensacola Police got a call to help Gulf Breeze Police investigate a hit and run. The vehicle description was a blue GMC Sierra. The car had last been seen on the 3-mile-bridge headed to Pensacola. The vehicle info was then updated to a blue Chevy Suburban being driven by Williams. At that time he was headed down Gregory street where police were following him. Police continued to follow Williams and they say he was driving recklessly.

A short time later another hit and run was reported at A and Gregory Streets. Police interviewed a witness who said she saw the Chevy headed East at a high rate of speed. The car went into the grass and hit two trees before it drove off.

Police later made contact with Matthews on Cervantes street where they asked him to pull over. Officers made contact with Matthews and told him to get out of the car. Matthews refused to get out of the car and drove the vehicle forward hitting a fence and the backwards striking the officer’s car.