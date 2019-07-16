Arrest report brings new details to viral Pensacola Beach arrest

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — New details have been released after a viral video shows an Escambia County deputy punching 22-year-old Jonathan Dixon in the face.

The arrest report says on Saturday several people began yelling at Dixon after he allegedly punched a woman in the face with a closed fist. Authorities say he was fighting with other men in the water as well. When deputies arrived Dixon had a bloody, swollen face and was stumbling in and out of the water.

The arrest report says the deputy punched Dixon in the head around five times because he was resisting arrest. Dixon allegedly hit the deputy in the torso with his arm.

The woman had a swollen nose and red marks on her face.