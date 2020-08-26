Arrest made in Pensacola Confederate monument vandalism case

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police have made an arrest in the vandalism of the Confederate monument in downtown Pensacola.

PPD Public Information Officer Mike Wood said Gregory Alexander McDade has been charged with criminal mischief.

McDade is also facing other charges. Wood said a warrant for his arrest in the vandalism case was served Tuesday night, after McDade was involved in a DUI crash in Escambia County.

He is charged additionally with two counts of DUI with property damage and hit and run with property damage.

McDade is being held in the Escambia County jail on a $7,500 bond.

