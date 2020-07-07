Arrest made in murder of homeless woman in Okaloosa County

MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — An arrest has been made in the murder of a homeless woman in Mary Esther.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Officer has charged 38-year-old Daniel Ray Godwin with the murder of 41-year-old Charlene Begay.

Godwin, who is also homeless, is accused of beating Begay, his girlfriend, to death, according the sheriff’s office.

Begay’s body was found Sunday under a blanket in a small wooded area near a hedge line off Hollywood Boulevard.

Deputies say when Godwin was picked up by deputies, he referred to her in the past tense — even before being told she was dead.

Two witnesses told OCSO Investigators Begay and Godwin had been in an argument the day before. Another witness said Godwin walked away from the area of the crime scene and said he “kicked her teeth in.”

Godwin is currently being held without bond at the Okaloosa County Jail in Crestview.

