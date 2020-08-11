Arrest made in death of 7-year-old Aniyah Nettles

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Police have made an arrest in the death investigation of 7-year-old Aniyah Nettles.

Pensacola Police say they have arrested 19-year-old Corey Lamon Thompson and charged him with culpable negligence.

“He allowed a minor child to gain access to a firearm which resulted in the death of a minor child,” wrote Public Information Officer Mike Wood in a text message.

Thompson is also charged with unsafe storage of a firearm.

Police say Thompson’s alleged negligence allowed a child to pick up a gun and shoot Nettles Aug. 1.

He was arrested on a warrant at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday without incident.

This is a developing story.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories