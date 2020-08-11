Arrest made in death of 7-year-old Aniyah Nettles

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Police have made an arrest in the death investigation of 7-year-old Aniyah Nettles.
Pensacola Police say they have arrested 19-year-old Corey Lamon Thompson and charged him with culpable negligence.
“He allowed a minor child to gain access to a firearm which resulted in the death of a minor child,” wrote Public Information Officer Mike Wood in a text message.
Thompson is also charged with unsafe storage of a firearm.
Police say Thompson’s alleged negligence allowed a child to pick up a gun and shoot Nettles Aug. 1.
He was arrested on a warrant at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday without incident.
This is a developing story.
