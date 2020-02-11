Arrest made in alleged beating-death in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies have arrested Larry Raymond Moore, 27, and charged him with homicide.

Below is an unedited press release posted on the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

On February 2nd, the ECSO responded to the 3500-block of Mobile Highway in reference to a man down call. Once on scene deputies located Jeremy Beebe (DOB: 12/23/84) with lacerations to his face and bruising on his body. Beebe told deputies he had been in a physical altercation with an unknown group of males. He was taken to a local hospital. On February 7th, Jeremy Beebe succumbed to his injuries.

During the investigation, surveillance video was retrieved and several interviews were conducted. Larry Raymond Moore was arrested and charged with the homicide of Jeremy Beebe.

Facebook, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office