Arrest made in 38-year-old sexual battery cold case

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has man an arrest in a 38-year-old sexual battery cold case thanks to a DNA hit and the perseverance of Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Kelly Henderson.

“A young Hurlburt Field airman new to the area back in 1983 suffered a horrific sexual battery inside her west Okaloosa County apartment. Today, thanks to DNA and the work of OCSO Investigator Kelly Henderson, the FDLE, and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a suspect is in custody and the victim now knows his name,” The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Suspect Richard Lane, who was 21 at the time of the attack in June 1983, is now 58. He was ultimately located in Las Vegas, where he is currently being held until when he can be extradited back to Okaloosa County.