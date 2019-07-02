Arrest made after Pensacola man shot while working in his yard

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man who said he was working in his yard Sunday afternoon in Pensacola was hit by a bullet and now the suspect has been arrested.

Tariq Walker, 21, was arrested after Escambia County sheriff’s deputies say he fired a shot that hit James Wright in the thigh.

Walker showed up to a house in the 2900 block of Michael Drive with another man then got into an argument with the people living there, according to the sheriff’s office.

As the two men left, Walker fired shots that went into the house and one that sent Wright to the hospital, according to an arrest report.

Wright is expected to be okay. Walker is in the Escambia County Jail with a $361,000 bond.

