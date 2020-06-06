Armed robbery early Saturday in Okaloosa County

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAUREL HILL, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an investigation regarding an armed robbery is underway. The robbery took place early Saturday morning at Tom Thumb on Highway 85 in Laurel Hill.

A news release from the OCSO says a man and woman wearing masks and demanded money with a firearm at 4:45 AM. The couple ran off with an unknown amount of cash and tobacco products.

OCSO asks anyone with information on the crime to call the OCSO at 850-689-5705 or contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS, EmeraldCoastCrimeStoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips Mobile application.

Read the full news release below:

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that took place overnight at
the Tom Thumb at 8200 Highway 85 North in Laurel Hill.
The clerk says a man and woman wearing masks entered the store around 2:45 a.m. with a firearm
and demanded money.

They fled on foot with an unknown amount of cash and various tobacco products.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the OCSO at 850-689-5705 or contact Emerald
Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS, EmeraldCoastCrimeStoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips
Mobile application

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories