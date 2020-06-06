Armed robbery early Saturday in Okaloosa County

LAUREL HILL, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an investigation regarding an armed robbery is underway. The robbery took place early Saturday morning at Tom Thumb on Highway 85 in Laurel Hill.

A news release from the OCSO says a man and woman wearing masks and demanded money with a firearm at 4:45 AM. The couple ran off with an unknown amount of cash and tobacco products.

OCSO asks anyone with information on the crime to call the OCSO at 850-689-5705 or contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS, EmeraldCoastCrimeStoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips Mobile application.

