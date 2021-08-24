‘Armed and dangerous’: Investigators identify alleged Escambia Co. bank robbery suspect

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigators have identified a man they say robbed the Warrington Bank on Sorrento Road on Aug. 10.

Investigators said Angel Rafael Rivera Martinez, 59, “wore a shoulder length wig and struck a bank employee with a firearm,” in an official Facebook post.

Martinez is considered “armed and dangerous.”

They said Martinez took cash from the bank and fled the scene on foot.

Investigators believe Martinez is driving a 2021 grey or silver Infinity sedan. His last known address is in Graveland, Fla.

Martinez is wanted for:

  • Aggravated assault
  • Aggravated battery
  • Use of a firearm during the commission of a felony
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Armed robbery

If you have any information about Martinez’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.

