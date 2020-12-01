Apply for your free 2021 beach parking pass starting December 1

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Full-time residents in Destin can apply for the 2021 Annual Pass starting December 1, 2020, on the city website or in person.

This applies to those living inside the incorporated city limits. See the website to learn more about your area.

For those who do not have internet access, beach parking passes are only available at City Hall.

Passes for Henderson Beach State Park and Joes Bayou Boat Ramp do come at a cost, those passes are also available online and at both City Hall and the Destin Community Center.

For questions, please contact Destin City Hall at 850-837-4242 or visit them at 4200 Indian Bayou Trail.

