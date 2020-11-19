Apartment fire in Pensacola displaces adult, 3 children

Northwest Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Fire Department responded to an apartment complex fire Thursday morning.

The fire happened at the corner of North Hayne Street and Avery Street in Pensacola.

A kitchen fire started on the first floor and was extinguished. One apartment was a total loss, displacing one adult and three children.

The Area Housing Commission will be investigating as well since it is their building.

There were no reported injuries.

