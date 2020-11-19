PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Fire Department responded to an apartment complex fire Thursday morning.
The fire happened at the corner of North Hayne Street and Avery Street in Pensacola.
A kitchen fire started on the first floor and was extinguished. One apartment was a total loss, displacing one adult and three children.
The Area Housing Commission will be investigating as well since it is their building.
There were no reported injuries.
LATEST STORIES:
- Couple of 76 years spends final moments together while fighting COVID-19
- Traveling for Thanksgiving? States you need a COVID test before entering
- Apartment fire in Pensacola displaces adult, 3 children
- CDC recommends Americans don’t travel for Thanksgiving
- Memphis caregiver accused of stealing over $90,000 from 67-year-old client, selling the woman’s house