Antjuan Sanders sentenced to life in prison for 2017 murder

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Antjuan Javien Sanders, who was convicted of murdering 58-year-old Susan Midyett, was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday.

Sanders was found guilty in September of committing the murder in February 2017.

Susan Midyett

Midyett’s body was discovered on February 23, 2017 in a home in the 5000 block of Statler Ave. Her cause of death was initially believed to be natural, but the investigation revealed she was the victim of a homicide and that she had been sexually assaulted. Her home had also been burglarized.

The sheriff’s office said Sanders was a suspect in other burglaries in the area. They believe Sanders would stalk his victims, mostly white women in their 50s, for several days before burglarizing them.

The case was investigated by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant State Attorney Alvin Trey Myers.

Based on the age of Sanders at the time of the offense (17), he is entitled to a review of his sentence after 25 years, according to the state attorney’s office.

LATEST STORIES: