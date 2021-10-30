Antioch Road closure starts Nov. 2 in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Antioch Road will be closed starting Nov. 2 in Crestview.

Antioch Road will be closed to repave the rail crossing, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners.

The road closure was initially scheduled from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, but the date was moved due to an emergency at another location, according to the post.

The road will be closed from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4 and reopen for traffic Nov. 5, according to the post.

Antioch Road will not be available between State Road 85 and U.S. Highway 90.

From the Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners Facebook page

A detour will be posted, according to the post.