Antioch Road closure starts Nov. 2 in Okaloosa County

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Antioch Road will be closed starting Nov. 2 in Crestview. 

Antioch Road will be closed to repave the rail crossing, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners. 

The road closure was initially scheduled from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, but the date was moved due to an emergency at another location, according to the post. 

The road will be closed from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4 and reopen for traffic Nov. 5, according to the post.

Antioch Road will not be available between State Road 85 and U.S. Highway 90.

From the Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners Facebook page

A detour will be posted, according to the post.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories