Another Milton High School coach dies from COVID-19

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A Milton High School teacher and coach has passed away at the age of 60 after getting COVID-19.

Jeff Larson was a football coach and science teacher at the school where he worked for more than two decades.

Former Milton Mayor Wesley Meiss posted about his friend on Facebook.

“It’s hard to find the words to communicate what this man has meant to me,” Meiss wrote. “He was more than a coach; he was a mentor who helped set the stage for my adult life.”

This is the second Milton High School coach to die after getting COVID-19. Joe Austin, the longtime track and field coach, died in July after battling the disease for months.

