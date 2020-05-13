Annual passes to popular beaches being offered online due to COVID-19

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Popular beach destinations in Northwest Florida are reopening following shutdown orders due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Henderson Beach State Park and Joe’s Bayou annual passes are available online this year. For the last week, officials have been accepting expired passes to let visitors enjoy the sand.

The City of Destin asks residents to submit their Henderson Beach State Park annual pass requests online. Rebate requests are also available through online submission.

Henderson Beach State Park Prices:

Resident Pass $30.00

Senior Resident Pass $25.00 (65 years of age or older)

Joe’s Bayou Boat Launch Prices:

Non-Resident Fee for each pass: $205.00

Residents- Limit one (1) free pass per household (Additional passes are $50.00 each)







All passes will be available for mail delivery or curbside pickup at Destin City Hall during normal business hours. For those who wish to do curbside pickup please call city hall at 850.837.4242 to schedule a pick-up time.

To request an annual pass please visit: City of Destin.

